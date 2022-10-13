Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Decreases By 80.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52-week low of $111.23 and a 52-week high of $353.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.54.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

