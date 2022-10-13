Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Expands By 1,037.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 1,037.9% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of KMF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 63,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.05.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.
Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
