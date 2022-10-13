Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Expands By 1,037.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 1,037.9% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KMF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 63,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,408,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 260,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 274,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.