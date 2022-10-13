Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Increases By 25,400.0%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 25,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 136,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.