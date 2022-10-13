Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Declines By 51.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
PSCE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $12.55.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
