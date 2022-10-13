Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Declines By 51.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

PSCE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 234,295 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 531.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

