Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Declines By 85.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

