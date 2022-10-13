Short Interest in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Drops By 75.0%

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 119.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 2,141.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 448,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 428,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WEL stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

