Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Decreases By 68.7%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the September 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,459,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDEXY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 283,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,852. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

