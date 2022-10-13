Short Interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Decreases By 95.5%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Happiness Development Group Trading Up 59.1 %

HAPP opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Happiness Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.