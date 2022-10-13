Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Increases By 1,360.7%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 1,360.7% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HNNMY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 283,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,986. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

