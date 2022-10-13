Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Increases By 100.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fraport Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS FPRUY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fraport in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

