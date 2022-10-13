Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Expands By 106.9%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the September 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 498.2 days.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

EGHSF traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGHSF shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

