Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Decreases By 68.8%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

Shares of EGF Theramed Health stock remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. EGF Theramed Health has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

