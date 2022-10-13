Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Rises By 104.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
