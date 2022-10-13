Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Drops By 51.1%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get CSP alerts:

Insider Activity at CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 532,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,574 shares of company stock worth $151,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

CSP Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CSP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.