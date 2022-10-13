Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Expands By 700.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Clicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.
About Clicks Group
