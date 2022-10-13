Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Expands By 700.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

