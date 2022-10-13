Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Declines By 92.9%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

CRPJY remained flat at $23.66 during trading on Thursday. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

