Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declines By 50.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

