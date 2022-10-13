Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Rises By 973.3%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 973.3% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.65 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF traded down 0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.50. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,012. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 0.90.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

