Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Drops By 80.4%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Caribbean Investment Price Performance
Caribbean Investment has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
About Caribbean Investment
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribbean Investment (BCBHF)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.