Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Drops By 80.4%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Caribbean Investment Price Performance

Caribbean Investment has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, financial, and related services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Belize. The company offers lending, savings and merchant accounts, term deposits, and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts; and credit and debit cards, as well as payment processing services to merchants.

