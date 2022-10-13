Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Declines By 68.2%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance

Cannabix Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.53. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.66.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

