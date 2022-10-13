Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Decreases By 76.9%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Berkshire Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BERK remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

About Berkshire Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.