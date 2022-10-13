Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Decreases By 76.9%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Berkshire Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BERK remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $13.08.
About Berkshire Bancorp
