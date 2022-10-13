Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declines By 42.4%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $826,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank7 Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

