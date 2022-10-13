Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Decreases By 49.5%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,467,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 4,880,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNCZF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.47.

Banco BPM Price Performance

BNCZF stock remained flat at $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

