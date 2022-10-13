Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Expands By 408.3%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at ArrowMark Financial

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $131,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

BANX opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.61. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About ArrowMark Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

