Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Declines By 39.1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,871,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 7,994,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

ARNGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ARNGF stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 502,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,095. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

