Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Decreases By 87.8%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.5 days.

APYRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $20.16 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

