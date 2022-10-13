Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Drops By 41.4%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of ACGBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 262,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,666. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Agricultural Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:ACGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.79 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

