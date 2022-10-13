Short Interest in Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Decreases By 76.1%

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Agra Ventures Price Performance
AGFAF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Agra Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
About Agra Ventures
