Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

SSDOY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 59,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Shiseido has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,535.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

