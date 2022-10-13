Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Shiseido Price Performance
SSDOY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 59,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Shiseido has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,535.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
Further Reading
