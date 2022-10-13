Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. 30,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 166,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 522.6% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares during the period.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

