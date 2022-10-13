Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.10

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.10 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 47.10 ($0.57). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.63), with a volume of 212,911 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market cap of £150.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,064.00.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

