ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $587.56.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.89. The company had a trading volume of 90,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $365.93 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.