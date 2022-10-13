ServiceNow (NOW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $515.00 to $465.00.

10/12/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $11.20 on Thursday, reaching $357.93. The stock had a trading volume of 79,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,121. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.93 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $451,238.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

