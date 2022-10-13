Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $84,466,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

