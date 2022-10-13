Senior (LON:SNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $111.00

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.45), with a volume of 192264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.73. The stock has a market cap of £503.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($7,551.96).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

