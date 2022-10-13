Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,387. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $477.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.62.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
