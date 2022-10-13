Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,387. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $477.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4,672.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.