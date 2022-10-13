Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FFTY opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $52.55.

