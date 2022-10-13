Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,576 shares of company stock worth $120,470,572. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $327.60 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $311.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

