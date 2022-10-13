Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,204,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.
