Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

