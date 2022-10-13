Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $53,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JD.com by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Shares of JD stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

