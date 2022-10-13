Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 24,550.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,452,000 after acquiring an additional 143,471 shares during the period. Visa Foundation acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 639,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.