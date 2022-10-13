Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.08.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0 %

MA opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.