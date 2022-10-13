Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 249.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $161.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $183.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.72 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

