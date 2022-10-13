Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.89. 4,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,563. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $94.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 501,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 194,753 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

