Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

SIGI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.31. 231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,563. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

