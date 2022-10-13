Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,111. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

