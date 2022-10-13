Secret Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.48 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $22.48 million and $8,648.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00286681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00130004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00025131 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00751242 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,172.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

