SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $197,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,156,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,926.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

