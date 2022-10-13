SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

